Mumbai: Six new railway stations to be opened together soon, Central Railway informs

Representative Image | File

Six additional suburban railway stations that serve Mumbai local trains will open to the public all at once in the near future, reports from Mid Day stated.

These will include Dighe on the Thane-Vashi route and five on the newly extended Uran line. All six are currently nearing completion.

Gavhanpada, Ranjanpada, Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri, and Uran will be the stops on the Uran line.

With this addition, Central Railway (CR) Mumbai would have 86 stations instead of the current 80.

Total number of local train stations in Mumbai will now rise to 123

The total number of local train stations in Mumbai will now rise to 123 with Western Railway's 37 local train stations added.

The final local train trials and Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS) inspections in the sections are ongoing for the Uran line.

A senior divisional engineer told Mid Day that the line is expected to be deemed fit for traffic soon.

Improve accessibility to central part of Navi Mumbai

The crucial Belapur-Seawoods-Uran railway project aims to improve accessibility to the central part of Navi Mumbai from other outlying areas of the region where development has been planned.

The railway project is being done on a cost-sharing basis with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of the Maharashtra government.

At two locations, the new line will be joined to the current harbour line. Both arms will travel to Belapur and Nerul respectively. From Nerul and Belapur, both of these arms will come together at a junction, and the straight double line will continue till Uran.

Dighe station is part of the elevated corridor planned between Airoli and Kalwa to connect the Navi Mumbai trans-harbour line to the main line. Dighe station, located along the trans-harbour line just adjacent to the point where the Thane Belapur Road crosses over the Thane-Vashi line, is planned between Thane and Airoli stations and will serve as the starting point for the new elevated line.