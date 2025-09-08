NDA Appoints Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde As Authorised Representative For Vice-Presidential Polls

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde | X @ANI

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has appointed Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Leader and Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Shinde as the ‘Authorised Representative’ for its candidate in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election. By entrusting him with this role, the BJP leadership has once again reposed faith in Shiv Sena, one of its oldest and most trusted allies within the NDA.

The election for the post of Vice President will be held in Parliament on Tuesday, 9 September 2025. Expressing confidence, Dr. Shinde said that the NDA’s candidate will win with a large majority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shiv Sena’s chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already declared his party’s support for NDA’s candidate, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. Against the backdrop of the election, a meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was held today in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Dr. Shinde. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also attended the meeting, where MPs were briefed about the voting process and guidelines. Alongside Dr. Shinde, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will also serve as the ‘Authorised Representatives’ of the NDA candidate.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, who has been elected three consecutive times from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, is known as a studious and committed parliamentarian. He had earlier led an all-party MPs’ delegation sent by the Government of India to present India’s stance on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and to expose Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism. The delegation visited the UAE, Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, strongly putting forth India’s position against terrorism on the global stage. Dr. Shinde’s leadership qualities were highlighted during this mission, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had publicly lauded his efforts.