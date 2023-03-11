Trail run of local trains on Uran line starts, operation likely to start by end of this month

Representational Image | File

The trail run of local trains on the Uran line is started, commissioner of railway safety is likely to inspect the section between Kharkoper Uran and Saturday for final approval.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of the central railway said, "Trail runs between Kharkoper to Uran have been going on since the last few days. The section will be open for passenger trains only after getting approval from the commissioner of railway safety.

According to sources, preparation for the inspection by the commissioner of railway safety is almost completed, once the commissioner of railway safety approves the section for running passenger trains, the operation of passenger trains up to Uran is likely to start by the end of this month. Currently, local services are available between Nerul/ Belapur and Kharkopar only.

The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS), working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the Government of India, deals with matters pertaining to the safety of rail travel and train operation and is charged with certain statutory functions as laid down in the Railways Act (1989), which are of an inspectorial, investigatory & advisory nature. The Commission functions according to certain rules viz. statutory investigation into accidents rules framed under the Railways Act and executive instructions issued from time to time. The most important duty of the Commission is to ensure that any new Railway line to be opened for passenger traffic should conform to the standards and specifications prescribed by the Ministry of Railways and the new line is safe in all respects for carrying passenger traffic.