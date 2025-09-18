Shardiya Navratri 2025: Thane Prepares For Goddess Durga's Arrival; Over 3000 Idols & 590 Public Garba Spots To Be Organised Districtwide | File

Thane: Preparations are in full swing across Thane district for the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri festival, set to begin on Monday, September 22, 2025. This year, the district will witness the making of 3,862 idols of Goddess Durga along with 7,532 ghats.

The festival will feature vibrant celebrations, including Garba and Dandiya events organised at 590 public and 500 private venues, engaging people of all ages, especially the youth, as reported by Loksatta. Navratri is celebrated with great fervour in Thane, similar to the enthusiasm seen during Ganeshotsav.

The famous Jai Ambe Maa public Navratri festival, started by late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe at Tembhi Naka in Thane city, remains a central attraction. Alongside, the Durgadi temple in Kalyan also hosts grand festivities.

Across the district, the breakdown of idol installations includes 608 public and 3,254 private locations, with detailed figures for various areas such as Thane circle, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Wagle Estate, as reported. The tradition of installing ghats alongside the idols continues, with the majority set up in private sectors.

In addition to worship and dance celebrations, traditional events like Ramlila performances in Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, and Wagle Estate, and the burning of Ravana at 12 locations, will take place. Cultural programs and bhajans will also be organised across 117 venues, and 55 temples will see large crowds, especially on the auspicious days of Panchami and Ashtami.

When is Shardiya Navratri 2025?

As per Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri 2025 will commence on Monday, September 22, and conclude on Wednesday, October 1, followed by Dussehra on October 2. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, allowing devotees to seek blessings for health, prosperity, wisdom, and protection.