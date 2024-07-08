 Navi Mumbai: Woman Loses Legs After Falling On Tracks At CBD Belapur Railway Station
According to the police, Bote, in her statement told that she suddenly felt dizzy and fell off the platform while the train approached.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Woman Loses Legs After Falling On Tracks At CBD Belapur Railway Station | FPJ

A 20 year old lady from Taloja lost her legs after a train ran over her on Monday morning at CBD Belapur Railway Station. The lady identified as Rohini Rajesh Bote (20) was waiting on platform number 3 at CBD Belapur Railway Station when she suddenly fell onto the tracks just before the Panvel-Thane train reached the spot. The train applied brakes but by then, one coach had already ran over her.

“Two Railway Police Force staff who were at the staff, reached to rescue her. The motorman took the train behind and the RPF pulled the lady out from beneath the train. Both her legs had got cut in the accident and for further treatment, she has been admitted to MGM hospital in CBD Belapur,” police inspector Pravin Padvi from PAnvel Government Railway Police, said. According to the police, Bote, in her statement told that she suddenly felt dizzy and fell off the platform while the train approached. Bote, who works as house help, was going home after work when the incident happened at around 10.03am.

“She works as house help at CBD Belapur. Usually she goes back by bus but since it was raining heavily on Monday morning, she decided to take a train till Kharghar and then take share auto rickshaw to Taloja. Just before the train arrived, she fell onto the tracks. We haver made a diary entry at the GRP station,” Padvi added.

The police is not clear on why she was standing at platform number three wherein Panvel-Thane train arrives while she wanted to go to Kharghar. “In cctv footage, the face is not clear and hence it cant be made out whether she fell accidentally or jumped onto the tracks. The moment we got to know of the incident, our priority was to save the lady and take her to hospital. The further procedures were done by GRP,” a RPF official from CBD Belapur Railway Station said.

