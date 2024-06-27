 Russia Train Crash: Close To 70 Passengers Injured After Massive Accident Reported In Komi; Visuals Of Aftermath Surface
The video captures the dreadful site of the bogies being overturned, with passengers and others around running here and there out of panic.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Komi: In a massive accident reported in Russia's northwestern Komi region, total 9 coaches derailed resulting into the overturning of the train. Close to 70 passengers were injured. Visuals of the aftermath have surfaced on social media. The video captures the dreadful site of the bogies lying overturned, with passengers and others running around out of panic. Some passengers were seen calling out for help from the broken windows of the train.

As per a report of IANS, "Nine carriages of the train overturned on Wednesday, resulting in injuries, but no deaths were reported in the accident, reported the RIA news agency, citing Russia's state railroad company."

Soon after the incident came to light, emergency services and medical teams were pressed into action with relief and rescue measure being undertaken in full swing. Heavy rain is believed to be a possible cause of the accident as per Xinhua news agency reported.

