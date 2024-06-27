Russia Train Crash: Close To 70 Passengers Injured After Massive Accident Reported In Komi; Visuals Of Aftermath Surface

Russia Train Crash: Close To 70 Passengers Injured After Massive Accident In Komi; Visuals Of Aftermath Surface | @neha_bisht12

Komi: In a massive accident reported in Russia's northwestern Komi region, total 9 coaches derailed resulting into the overturning of the train. Close to 70 passengers were injured. Visuals of the aftermath have surfaced on social media. The video captures the dreadful site of the bogies lying overturned, with passengers and others running around out of panic. Some passengers were seen calling out for help from the broken windows of the train.

As per a report of IANS, "Nine carriages of the train overturned on Wednesday, resulting in injuries, but no deaths were reported in the accident, reported the RIA news agency, citing Russia's state railroad company."

Russia passenger train crash: A Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train derailed in Russia's Komi Republic.



At least 70 people were injured as nine out of the 14 wagons derailed. Reports indicate that there were 232 passengers onboard at the time of the accident.

Soon after the incident came to light, emergency services and medical teams were pressed into action with relief and rescue measure being undertaken in full swing. Heavy rain is believed to be a possible cause of the accident as per Xinhua news agency reported.

Media reports suggested that the train was carrying over 200 passengers and was heading towards Black Sea port of Novorossiysk from Vorkuta, a mining town near the Arctic Circle. So far no reports of any casualties have surfaced. Massive property damage has been reported. Investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the derailment. According to TASS news agency, Russian police said that recent floods had caused an erosion of the railbed.