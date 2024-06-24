From Major Train Accident To NEET Paper Leak, Rahul Gandhi Lists Down 10 Major Issues In First 15 Days Of NDA Rule

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA government on social media while newly-elected MPs were being administered oath in Parliament. He criticised the government on issues such as the ongoing NEET row and the Kanchanjunga Express train accident.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi listed down major issues that have forced the BJP-led NDA government on the back foot.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet includes the following issues: Horrific train accident, Terrorist attacks in Kashmir, plight of passengers in trains, NEET scam, NEET PG cancellation, UGC NET paper leak, rising costs of milk, pulses, gas, and tolls, forest fires, water crisis, Deaths due to lack of arrangements during the heat wave.

NDA के पहले 15 दिन!



1. भीषण ट्रेन दुर्घटना

2. कश्मीर में आतंकवादी हमले

3. ट्रेनों में यात्रियों की दुर्दशा

4. NEET घोटाला

5. NEET PG निरस्त

6. UGC NET का पेपर लीक

7. दूध, दाल, गैस, टोल और महंगे

8. आग से धधकते जंगल

9. जल संकट

10. हीट वेव में इंतजाम न होने से मौतें… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 24, 2024

Attacking the government on these issues, Rahul Gandhi said, "Psychologically on the backfoot, Narendra Modi is busy saving his government. The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us - and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances. INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people, and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability."

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi showed a copy of the Constitution to the PM as he walked toward the dais to take oath as an MP.

Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge, while responding to PM Modi's address to media before first sitting of 18th Lok Sabha, hit out at PM Modi saying, "even after moral and political defeat, the arrogance remains !"

He a social media post, Congress president said that he hopes that PM would speak on important issues such as NEET, recent train accident in West Bengal, Manipur violence, Assam floods, census, fall of Rupee etc.

Kharge criticised PM Modi for invoking 'Emergency'.