Navi Mumbai wildlife photographer's work gets featured in renowned wildlife photography book 'The New Big 5'

Navi Mumbai: The work of Aishwarya Shridhar, 26, a wildlife photographer from Panvel has been featured in the book - The New Big 5: A Global Photography Project for Endangered Wildlife released on April 4.

The book has brought together more than 165 of the world’s greatest wildlife photographers, conservationists, and advocates in a mission not only to celebrate the beauty of the animal world but to raise awareness of the crucial issues facing the world’s wildlife.

Big 5 focuses on five big animals difficult to shoot

The New Big 5 is a global photography project for endangered wildlife. Graeme Green, who is founder of the New Big 5 and author of the book says that the world’s wildlife is in crisis. The next ten years are critical. Green is a journalist, photographer, and author. His work appears in international publications.

Until recently, the Big Five referred to the five big-game animals that were most difficult for colonial hunters to shoot and kill for trophies. Wildlife photographer Graeme Green’s New Big 5 project set about reclaiming that gruesome, antiquated term by asking people around the world to vote on the five animals they most like to photograph and see in photos shooting with a camera, not a gun.

More than fifty thousand people voted, and the New Big 5 of Wildlife Photography was born. And, they are Elephants, Polar Bears, Lions, Gorillas, and Tigers.

The New Big 5 book

Sridhar who has already received a number of awards for her wildlife photography including highly commended- Wildlife Photographer of the Year, London (First Indian woman to win this award in the Adult category) says that she is the youngest photographer from India to be featured in this landmark book on Endangered species which includes contributions from the top 146 wildlife photographers in the world.

“Featuring beautiful photography and engaging essays from globally renowned wildlife experts, this one-of-a-kind book inspires and raises awareness about the New Big 5 and the natural world,” said Sridhar, adding that The New Big 5 is a global call to action, sounded by some of the foremost conservationists on Earth.

Book contains section for endangered species

As well as chapters focusing on each of the New Big 5, the book contains an extensive section on other endangered species from land, sea and sky, including rhinos, cheetahs, giraffes, monkeys, pangolins, snow leopards, bears, lemurs, frogs, insects, birds, turtles, sharks and whales.