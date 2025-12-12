Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Conducts Health Awareness Camp For 90 Security Personnel At CBD Belapur’s TARA Training Centre

CIDCO security personnel attend a health awareness session at the TARA training centre in CBD Belapur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 12: Around 90 CIDCO security officers, supervisors and guards attended a health awareness camp conducted at the TARA (Transformative Action for Rurban Advancement) training centre located at CBD Belapur railway station on Thursday.

The initiative was organised by CIDCO’s Security Department under the guidance of the Chief Vigilance Officer to promote health and safety practices among personnel on duty.

Security Staff Briefed on Health Precautions

During the session, officials from HDFC Life’s Vashi branch briefed security staff on essential health precautions to be followed while performing their duties. The programme aimed to enhance awareness about maintaining physical well-being in demanding work environments.

Also Watch:

CIDCO Emphasises Occupational Well-Being

CIDCO officials said that such initiatives help strengthen preparedness and ensure better occupational health practices among security personnel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/