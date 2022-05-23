Watch: Meerkats mob wildlife photographer

Recently, a video went viral in which a wildlife photographer is surrounded by Meerkats.

In the video, the wildlife photographer is lying on the floor. One meetkat is seen standing above his head and looks around. Later, he is seen surrounded by multiple meerkats while 2 are standing above him.

One of the users commented, "The universe doesn’t allow me to be in these situations bc i would’ve had to kiss them on their heads, a few under the chin tickles."

"We’ve had reports of a human in the area - I can’t see one - can you get up here too and have a look? No - you can’t either?" Joked another

The clip has been shared by @naturecampanion on Twitter with the caption, "A day in the life of a wildlife photographer."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 1 Million times and has received 9k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

A day in the life of a wildlife photographer. pic.twitter.com/Rud4LsxMG2 — Nature Campanion (@naturecampanion) May 22, 2022

