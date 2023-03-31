Madhya Pradesh: Wildlife and nature our priceless heritage, says Prof Baghel

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Government PG College, Khargone’s Zoology department organised a special lecture on ‘Conservation of wildlife and natue’ on Friday. The programme was organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to create public awareness towards conservation of environment and wildlife.

Professor KS Baghel said, “From ancient to modern India, wildlife and nature has remained a priceless heritage. We must preserve them. Government of India has framed many laws and acts to conserve wildlife & environment and made the state and citizens responsible for it. Some of them are the Environment Protection Act, the Forest Conservation Act, the National Wildlife Action Plan, the Project Tiger, the National Parks and Sanctuaries, the Bio-Regional Reserve Programme and others. Currently, corridors are being constructed for hassle free movement of wildlife. This has had a positive impact on wildlife conservation.

Dr Ravindra Rawal said that man and animal conflict could be avoided by controlling expansion of cities and urban areas. In future, as well, many concrete steps need to be taken to conserve wildlife. College professors Sandhya Batve, GR Masar and Bhur Singh Solanki along with students and college staff attended the meet.