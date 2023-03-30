Madhya Pradesh: Ram Navami Procession; Khargone demonstrates social harmony

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike the previous year, the situation in Khargone town remained peaceful during the Ram Navami procession, owing to vigilant local administration and equal support from people, who not only demonstrate social harmony but also set an example for others.

Not only Hindus, but Muslims also accorded a grand welcome to the procession showering flowers on the deity.

With this, the administration and local police took a sigh of relief as they were on alert mode ahead of one of the major festivals here in the Nimar region.

Notably, Khargone town witnessed arson, vandalism and riots on April 10, 2022, after a Ram Navami procession was attacked by some miscreants.

Taking a cue from the previous year's incident, the local administration and police made an extensive plan to celebrate the festival peacefully. They not only put security at every nuke and corner in the town but involved dignitaries from different sections in the planning.

Here the procession started at 2 pm and more than 10,000 people from Khargone and its adjoining areas participated in three kilometres long procession.

The procession started from the temple located at Bhola Chowk bus stand. After two hours the yatra reached Talab Chowk. This is the same area where communal harmony started deteriorating last year. This time the people of the Muslim community welcomed the Yatra by showering flowers.

The procession ends with Maha Aarti. Service stalls were set up on the routes of the procession by many social and business organizations of the town, welcoming them with garlands and flowers.

SP Dharamveer Singh told that a procession took place at about 20 places in the district and the biggest event took place in Khargone town.

Security forces continuously kept an eye on different parts of procession routes through CCTVs. Collector Shivraj Verma said that a peaceful program took place in the entire town.