Madhya Pradesh: Independent MLA’s nephew found murdered in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a minor nephew of an independent MLA from the Bhagwanpura assembly constituency in Khargone district was discovered in roadside bushes on Tuesday late night.

The deceased was identified as Abhinav alias Bittu Dawar, 17, a nephew of independent MLA Kedar Dawar from Bhagwanpura constituency.

As soon as the news spread, MLA Davar, along with deceased family members, SDOP Rakesh Mohan Shukla, and Kotwali police station in-charge BL Mandloi reached the spot in the night.

His family members have reported Abhinav missing at the nearby police station since he and his motorcycle went missing on March 23.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that police detained two of Abhinav’s friends on suspicion that they might murder him and later dumped the body at Dabriya Faliya on Bistan Road.

On Wednesday, police handed over the body to the family members. MLA Davar was also present outside the post-mortem room along with the deceased family members.

Expressing his condolence, Davar demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. He said that such incidents in a peaceful district like Khargone create fear in the minds of common people.

Abhinay left home to buy chocolate, and never come back

MLA Davar told that Abhinav had left home at 4 pm on March 23 to get chocolates. He spoke to his mother for the last time and it was the mother who gave him Rs 10 to buy some chocolates. He went to the shop on his bullet but did not return after that.

Family members and relatives searched him in the vicinity, but in a vain. His mobile was also switched off since the day of the incident and his bullet also missing.

Davar said that his family has no enmity with anyone and the motive of the accused behind the murder has not been revealed yet.

The alleged accused of Bhikangaon

According to sources, the police have detained the accused, who are said to be residents of Bhikangaon. At the time of the incident, the accused had asked the deceased to ride a bullet.

Meanwhile, Khargone SP Dharamveer Singh said that the Kotwali police are probing the matter. The suspected accused are being interrogated. The whole matter will be disclosed after the investigation.