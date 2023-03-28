MP: 65 people fall ill after eating 'prasad' during Gangaur festival in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As many 65 people fell ill after eating sago khichdi in prasad during the Gangaur festival in Khargone district. Incident was reported at Unn village of the district on Monday late evening.

Out of 65, 35 patients were discharged at night itself after treatment, while 24 patients went home in the morning. At present six patients are being treated, including four children, one man, and one woman.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma who rushed to the spot had discussion with the villagers, who informed the collector about the food poisoning. On the instructions of the collector, CMHO DS Chauhan reached the village with a team of doctors.

It is being said that on the occasion of immersion of Goddess Gangaur and to mark culmination of annual festival, Sago Khichadi was distributed in the village as Prasad.

About an hour after eating the khichdi, the villagers, including a large number of children felt uneasiness along with they started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Villager Indu Prajapat admitted to Khargone district hospital told that he had eaten sago khichdi during Gangaur immersion. Suddenly vomiting and diarrhea started. About 65 people became victims of food poisoning. Vomiting and diarrhea are happening because of Khichdi.

Here, Dr Amarsingh Chauhan, a civil surgeon of the district hospital, told that 15 patients were brought to the district hospital after complaining of food poisoning in Unn village. The condition of all is stable after treatment. There are 15 patients admitted in Unn village as well, while 35 were admitted to other places. Condition of everyone is stable and nothing to concern, Dr Chauhan said.