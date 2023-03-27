Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets angry over delay in Jal Jeevan Mission work, gives dressing down to contractors in Ashoknagar, Khargone

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs a meeting to review progress of Har Ghar Jal Yojna in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the progress of Har Ghar Jal Yojna (scheme to provide water to every house) throughout the day on Monday. It is one of the important projects of the government that it wants to complete before the election.

He chaired a meeting in Bhopal to review the project. Chouhan dressed down the officials and contractors of the districts where the work is not progressing on expected lines.

The officials, the contractors and the firms associated with the project virtually attended the meeting.

He directed the collectors to review the progress of work every week.

Supplying water to each house is on top priority of the government, Chouhan said.

Jal Jeewan Mission project has been given to L & T Company at some places, but the firm is not working properly, he said.

Chouhan said, “If there is no progress in work within a month, I should be informed about it, and I will take a decision.”

The officers should assess all the projects of L&T and send a report to the administration, he said, adding that important projects should not be given to petty contractors.

He directed the officials to inquire into the works going on in Khargone and also probe if any payment was made before completion of work.

Chouhan said there should be an inquiry against the officers committing irregularities.

He expressed unhappiness at the progress of projects in Ashoknagar.

It is not good that such a big company is delaying payment to labourers, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister was angry about the slow progress of work in Agar Malwa, and directed the collector of Barwani to inquire into the reasons for delay in the projects there.

In-charge minister of Barwani Hardeep Singh Dang also complained about irregularities in various projects, the Chief Minister said, adding that the minister’s instructions should be followed.

Quality should be maintained in restoration work, he said, adding that there should not be any problem in supplying drinking water to the people in summer. He issued directives to the collectors in this regard.