Pune-based wildlife photographer records 'hunting' moment of snow leopard in Ladakh; watch viral video | Twitter: Vedant Thite

A video shared by a Pune-based wildlife photographer and a person named Edith Barschi has gone viral on social media. And the visuals perfectly capture and record the 'hunting' moment of snow leopard in Ladakh, India.

Snow leopard sightings are rare, and what's even more difficult to spot is the animal chasing its prey and slaying it in hunter mode. In Vedant's work, we can see the species putting its efforts and skills at play to bring down a urial (a wild sheep). "Still can’t believe the natural history moment I was lucky to witness (sic)," the photographer captioned the video while sharing it on Instagram.

With due credit, Vedant also mentioned that some part of the sighting was captured by an accompany. He added to the Instagram caption and wrote, "Last part used in this clip of the leopard catching the urial was wonderfully captured by our guest on her phone, Edith Barschi."

WATCH VIDEO

About the wildlife photographer

Vedant Thite describes himself on his website as a "multifaceted naturalist" whose love for animals developed in the hills on the outskirts of Pune. He reportedly has had a career spanning 14 years, in conservation, research, wildlife rehabilitation, and responsible tourism.

His noteworthy works have been featured and gathered praise in prestigious global magazines such as Condé Nast Traveller, VOGUE, Travel and Leisure, along with Vedant having had an opportunity to work with the Discovery Channel team in the creation of ‘JAWAI - India’s Leopard hills’.

