Navi Mumbai: Waatavaran installs giant lungs in Kharghar to raise awareness about air pollution

Over the next few days and weeks, particulate matter from different sources will begin getting trapped in the filters. This will lead to the lungs changing colour- from chalk-white to brown to black. The billboard is also fitted with a digital air quality monitor that will record and display the real-time Air Quality Index (AQI).

Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder of Waatavaran said that the giant lungs billboard is the best way to create awareness about the health impacts of air pollution. “When we placed a similar billboard in Bandra, Mumbai it took 14 days to go completely black but in Kharghar the colour has begun changing a day after installation itself,” he said.

Sudhir Srivastava, chairman, MPCB said, “Such visuals (like the billboard) are important methods to raise awareness about finer particles bringing out a vivid image on how they impact the lungs. Air quality spikes could be mostly due to vehicular emissions in these areas. The impact needs to happen across all stakeholders to understand how various sources of pollution are contributing to this issue.”

According to Kesbhat, Waatavaran will use social-media and request citizens from Kharghar to take a look at the lungs billboard and will also invite various elected representatives from this area to ensure that political leadership too raises the issue of rising air pollution in the Kharghar-Taloja-Panvel belt.