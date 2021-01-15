Navi Mumbai: NMMC seeks permission from MCRZA to clean holding ponds

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has submitted a proposal before Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and sought its permission to allowing to remove silt from 11 holding ponds of the city. The capacity of these holding ponds has reduced due to sludge accumulations, and in the event of heavy rainfall and high tide, there is a possibility of waterlogging in many parts of the city.

Some of the ponds have mangroves and it is not possible to remove sludge. So, the civic body requires MCZMA permission to clean the ponds.

Earlier, in November the Bombay High Court had pulled up NMMC administration for failing to clean the holding ponds which is important to prevent flood-like situation during heavy rainfall and high tide. The court also issued notice to NMMC and the environment department for the non-removal of silt for a long time.

Following High Court order, the civic chief visited two holdings to check the status and prepare a plan to clean them. After the visit, he had directed the city engineer to submit a proposal to MCRZA for permission.

The capacity of holding ponds to store water during heavy rainfall has reduced due to the non-removal of silt for a long time.

As part of the stormwater management, CIDCO had planned 11 holdings ponds across Navi Mumbai to store excess water during heavy rainfall and high tide to prevent the flood-like situation in the city. However, over the period, the capacity of the holdings ponds was reduced due to the non-removal of silt and also the growth of mangroves at the flood gate.

“Now, the civic body has initiated process to obtain the necessary permission from the MCZMA before undertaking a periodical to remove the sludge from the holding ponds. The proposal has been submitted to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA),” said a senior civic official.