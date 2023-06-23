Navi Mumbai: State Board School Forces Students To Shift To CBSE Curriculum

Navi Mumbai: The Education Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a notice to Dnyanpushpa Vidya Niketan School in Belapur for allegedly closing admissions to state board school and forcing students to shift to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum school on the same premises.

Earlier, on Wednesday, parents protested on the school premises against the school for discriminating against students of the state board and forcing them to shift to CBSE school. Later, Aruna Yadav, the Education Officer of NMMC visited the school and found irregularities.

However, this was not the first time that the education department of NMMC received complaints from parents. Last year, there were similar complaints of discrimination. The school is reportedly closing state board classes gradually. It has stopped taking new admissions and even closing one class each year without permission, stated the notice.

Discriminating against state board students

“There are complaints from parents regarding discrimination with students of state board as they are provided with the canteen facility, proper benches, laboratory among others. Last year, on July 25, 2022, the education officer held a meeting with the school trustee, parents and issued a few instructions. However, during this year, the education department received the same complaints,” stated the notice. There have been complaints from the parents regarding the high bus fare.

CBSE curriculum taught without permission

As per the notice, a copy of which is available with FPJ, the school management managed to get the CBSE curriculum at the same premises where the state board school is already functioning and it did not take permission before applying. During the visit, the education official did not find any board mentioning the school as a state board.

In the notice, the education officer sought clarification on a host of issues including mental torture to students of the state board, forcing them to shift to the CBSE curriculum and missing the state board name on the façade of the school premises. Meanwhile, no one from the school management was available for comment and there was no response to an email sent to the school.