Navi Mumbai: NMMC's CBSE School Has Only 12 Teachers For Over 1,300 Students

Representative image

Parents whose children study in CBSE School Koparkhairane of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have warned to take out a morcha on Monday as the civic administration has failed to provide adequate numbers of teachers at the school. The school has hardly 12 teachers for over 1,375 students studying from class one to six.

NMMC set up the CBSE in Koparkhairane in 2018 and over the period, the number of students increased and now a total of 1,375 students are studying from class one to six. However, the number of teachers did not increase during this period.

School has come to a standstill

Now, the situation has worsened and due to insufficient teachers, education in the CBSE school in Koparkhairane has come to a standstill. The school has issued a new time table wherein classes for students of first and second will be held on Monday, and Wednesday. It means six days of classes reduced to two days. Even four divisions have been merged and made two batches. Similarly for class third to fifth, classes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. However, the sixth class will be called to school every day. Divisions of other classes have also been merged.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues warning against 5 illegal private schools

Similar situation faced by parents in the past

According to parents, even last year, they faced a similar situation where a number of classes were cancelled due to lack of teachers in the school. While talking to the media, Renuka Mhatre, Parent Representative said that how many days children's education will be wasted. She warned that if an adequate number of teachers are not provided by Thursday, students and parents will take a march to the municipal headquarters. They have received support from the Students wing of MNS. They met the municipal commissioner regarding the issue where they received assurance that the recruitment of teachers will be completed by the end of June.

A senior civic official informed that a total of 95 new teachers will be hired and the process is underway. “A private agency has been appointed to provide teachers and the process is underway,” said the official.