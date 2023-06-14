Navi Mumbai: Vashi School Denies Expelling Students For Chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'

A shocking incident came to light at St Lawrence School in Vashi as around six students of class 10 were reportedly expelled from the school on Tuesday for allegedly chanting Jai Shri Ram near the washroom area of the school premises. The school, however, refuted the allegation when different groups and political parties protested outside the school on Wednesday.

Vijay Walunj, a representative of a former corporator from Vashi under whose area the school falls, said that he came to know that six students were expelled from the school for allegedly chanting “Jai Shree Ram” near the washroom on Monday morning.

Corporator asks principal to reconsider

“I met the school principal after the issue surfaced. I submitted a letter requesting her to not take harsh action as it will spoil the career of the students,” said Walunj. He added that the school principal informed them that no students were expelled from the school and they would take care of students’ careers.

Meanwhile, the school principal issued a statement wherein she clarified that there was no intention to disturb students’ career. As per the statement, around 9.30 am on June 12, a few students created a ruckus and broke the school’s discipline. They were called by the school principal for not maintaining discipline and warned of strict action. Parents of the students were summoned to the school. In the statement, the school also apologized if the step taken by the school hurt anyone. The school principal also ensured that students will not face academic loss.

Political parties protest

However, the issue was taken up by many political parties and they staged protests outside the school. They also chanted Jai Shree Ram and sought an apology from the school for taking action against students. Meanwhile, Vashi police reached the school and prevented political parties from entering the school premises.