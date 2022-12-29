'Eliminating corporal punishment in schools': Delhi Govt directs schools to comply with NCPCR guidelines

e-Paper Get App
Schools have been urged to ensure compliance with the guidelines, the order added.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 04:45 PM IST
Representative Photo |
New Delhi: The government of Delhi has asked all the schools in the national capital to comply with guidelines formulated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding "Eliminating Corporal Punishment in schools"

“All heads of Govt, Govt aided and recognized private schools under Directorate of Education have been directed to familiarize themselves with the guidelines formulated by NCPCR regarding Eliminating Corporal Punishment in schools,” reads a government order.

