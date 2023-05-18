 Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues warning against 5 illegal private schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC issues warning against 5 illegal private schools

Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues warning against 5 illegal private schools

The civic body has directed the management of these schools shut down and ask parents to re-admit their children to government-approved schools.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Ahead of the new academic year, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared five private schools under its jurisdiction unauthorised as they are running without the state government’s approval.

The civic body has directed the management of these schools (in Belapur, Nerul, Ghansoli and Airoli wards) shut down and ask parents to re-admit their children to government-approved schools. Parents, too, have been informed accordingly, civic chief Rajesh Narvekar said. As per section 18 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, no new school can run without the approval of the authority concerned.

A senior official from the civic education department said that every year they issue a list of such schools running without permission in the interest of parents. “The NMMC wants parents to be aware before admitting their children in these schools,” said the official.

Read Also
Mumbai: Move out pupils from illegal schools, BMC warns parents
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man held for looting woman on pretext of marriage

Mumbai: Man held for looting woman on pretext of marriage

Mumbai: Court orders release of four sex workers, citing their fundamental rights

Mumbai: Court orders release of four sex workers, citing their fundamental rights

Mumbai News: Book your slot through ‘MGL Tez’ and refill CNG

Mumbai News: Book your slot through ‘MGL Tez’ and refill CNG

Deputy CM Fadnavis BJP president Nadda of a bigger victory in Maharashtra

Deputy CM Fadnavis BJP president Nadda of a bigger victory in Maharashtra

Mumbai News: Trees at Bandra's Sadhu Vaswani Garden likely to get axed

Mumbai News: Trees at Bandra's Sadhu Vaswani Garden likely to get axed