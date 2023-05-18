Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues warning against 5 illegal private schools

Representational image

Ahead of the new academic year, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared five private schools under its jurisdiction unauthorised as they are running without the state government’s approval.

The civic body has directed the management of these schools (in Belapur, Nerul, Ghansoli and Airoli wards) shut down and ask parents to re-admit their children to government-approved schools. Parents, too, have been informed accordingly, civic chief Rajesh Narvekar said. As per section 18 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, no new school can run without the approval of the authority concerned.

A senior official from the civic education department said that every year they issue a list of such schools running without permission in the interest of parents. “The NMMC wants parents to be aware before admitting their children in these schools,” said the official.