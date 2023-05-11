Mumbai: Move out pupils from illegal schools, BMC warns parents

Representational image |

The BMC has appealed to all parents to shift their children out of illegal schools before the new academic session commences. The civic body said there are nearly 210 illegal schools in Mumbai with close to 50,000 students enrolled in them. It has warned these schools with FIRs against management if they don’t shut down with immediate effect.

Joint Commissioner of Education in the BMC, Ajit Kumbhar said, “The city’s education department works on the instructions and rules of the state education department. The state government has issued strict directions to shut these schools.”

BMC to put up banners outside illegal schools

He said the names of illegal schools are announced periodically in newspapers. “If that is not deterrent enough, we will put up banners outside these institutes so parents know before enrolling their children,” he said.

Officials said that the BMC is ready to accommodate such students in their public schools or aided schools. “Education is the constitutional right of every child and the Central and state governments, besides local municipal corporations, are working diligently. However, some schools don’t follow the prescribed criteria pertaining to toilets, the capacity of each classroom and eligibility of teachers,” the official said. He said many schools used to apply for regularisation before the state government but this year the government had decided to act strictly against them. Accordingly, 210 such illegal schools have been identified in Mumbai, he confirmed.

