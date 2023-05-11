Mumbai: BMC hunts for consultant to collate data of road works

File

For implementing road works in an organised manner, the BMC's road department has planned to rope in a private firm for data analysis service. The initiative aims to make all information related to road works at one click. The data will be made available on the BMC's website.

Armed with updated statistics, the road department can plan future works in a better way.

Besides monitoring the ongoing projects, the consultant will be responsible for collecting real-time updates from engineers concerned. It will also be tasked with intimating the department about the roadblocks in projects. The consultant will have the liberty to suggest improvement to plans.

According to the road department, data plays a crucial role in its work of constructing and repairing roads as well as fixing potholes.

