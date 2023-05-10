Mumbai: 116 officials facing corruption charges reinstated in BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: A total of 116 officials facing corruption charges were reinstated by the BMC during the Covid-19 pandemic, as per information provided under the Right to Information Act. The officials belonged to nine departments or hospitals and were reinstated to ensure that manpower is available to them during Covid.

The information dated April 20, 2023, was given by the BMC’s enquiry department to RTI applicant Jeetendra Ghadge, who had had sought details of the total number of civic officials (department wise) pending inquiry, ACB case or convicted officials who have been reinstated for Covid-related duty, the names of officials who are still working despite conviction, a copy of the order based on which Covid-related reinstatements were revoked and the inspection copies of reinstatement orders.

BMC claims no officer who was convicted was reinstated

As per information, most officials were reinstated in the solid waste management department (53), followed by city engineer’s department (23), and health department (17). Other departments and hospitals included water and fire departments (6 each), security (5) and two each at RA Smarak Hospital, LTMS Hospital, and Nair Hospital.

The BMC said that no officer who was convicted was reinstated. With respect to names and other details, it said that information was exempt as per the RTI. “At a time when there are numerous allegations of corruption against BMC officials, it is unfortunate that they continue to be in the civic body when Covid is over. The BMC should give an opportunity to new people who are not corrupt,” said Ghadge.