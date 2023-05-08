Mumbaikars to soon, enjoy seafood with sea view | representational image

Mumbai: The BMC’s A-ward in south Mumbai comprising Churchgate, Colaba and Navy Nagar has undertaken a unique campaign to promote seafood and thereby encourage employment for fisherfolk, especially women’s self-help groups. The civic body has invited tenders to operate two food trucks for fishermen to sell Koli seafood cuisine made of javala, crab, surmai and prawns. The trucks will be stationed on the sea shore and jetty and the BMC will not generate any revenue for itself in this project.

There are 24 BMC administrative wards in Mumbai and the A-ward is considered the ‘VIP’ ward as Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan, Gateway of India, the Asiatic library, the Fort area, Horniman Circle, Marine Lines, Colaba and Cuffe Parade falls under it. The location and architecture of these places attract tourists from across the country and abroad.

Pilot project at Machhimar Nagar

A civic official said, “In Goa, we enjoy different types of seafood. Mumbai has various historical places to visit but doesn’t provide as good an opportunity to taste seafood. With the sea view, tourists want jetty, attractive beaches, lighting and local seafood.”

He says the food trucks will be operated as a pilot project at Machhimar Nagar where the residents will get an opportunity to run these food vehicles at Prakash Pethe Marg and Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk in Cuffe Parade.

Meanwhile, the BMC has undertaken the beautification of Koliwadas in the city and a monetary allocation Rs34.5 lakh has been made through District Planning and Development Council (DPDC), with expenditure for the trucks pegged at Rs28.13 lakh.