Navi Mumbai: Special committee to investigate controversial therapy used by Neurogen Brain & Spine Institute

A special committee will be formed by the joint director of Health to look into the whole issue of Neurogen Brain & Spine Institute, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai and it is scheduled on May 5 where both the hospital and Dr Pramod Patil, former medical officer of health (MOH) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will present their sides again. The special committee consisting of medical practitioners will investigate the process and submit its report by the next hearing.

After hearing both sides, Public health minister Tanaji Sawant issued an interim stay on the deregistration notice to Neurogen Brain & Spine Institute, Seawoods issued by NMMC for allegedly using an unapproved therapy in treating patients with cerebral palsy and autism. NMMC had issued a notice deregistering the institute in February 2023.

Dr. Alok Sharma to approach health ministry on the issue

After the deregistration notice issued by the NMMC, Dr. Alok Sharma director of Neurogen Brain & Spine Institute, Seawoods informed FPJ that he would be approaching the health ministry on the issue.

'I did my job, which I was supposed to do'

Meanwhile, on canceling Dr. Patil’s deputation to NMMC as its medical officer of health (MOH), he said that he has no problem going to his original place as his decision was taken in the larger interest of common citizens. “The joint director of Health who is the nodal officer will form a committee. The committee will call us for documents if required and they will submit a report, most probably in the next hearing,” said Dr. Patil.

He added that he followed all the processes and took the decision after consulting experts. “I did my job, which I was supposed to do,” said Dr. Patil. He added that as per the decision taken hearing, the hospital will function as usual.

The fight will continue

An NMMC official on the condition of anonymity said that if an official is punished in this manner for doing his job, how will other officials work? “This is the job of a medical health officer to check whether a hospital or a medical practitioner is following the medical code of conduct. As per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Scientific Research (ICMR), Stem cell therapy is not recommended as a treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in clinical practice,” said the official.

When FPJ contacted Dr. Sharma, he said that this is an interim stay and that the fight will continue. “We showed High Court judgments and regulatory government documents to the Health minister during the hearing.”

