Navi Mumbai: NMMC orders closure of 'illegal' NeuroGen stem cell therapy institute

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered the closure of NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai for carrying out "illegal" stem cell therapy at the institute.

Stem cell therapy being provided illegally

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, "Stem cell therapy was being illegally provided by this institute for many years and they were advertising it as well."

"Using this therapy, the institute claimed to treat disabled children and millions of rupees were charged from the families of the patients. No significant scientific research on this therapy has come so far. Despite this, the institute claimed to give such therapy to the citizens of many countries," the commissioner added.

Mans had to sell home after being harrassed

According to the commissioner, the municipal corporation recently got a complaint that the institute harassed a person so much for hospital expenses that he had to sell his residence in a hurry.

He said, "After this, the municipal corporation gathered information about this hospital and found out that illegal work was being conducted here. The municipal corporation then ordered to close the hospital."

(With ANI inputs)

