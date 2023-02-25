NeuroGen wants clarity from Ministry on use of stem cell therapy for autism | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: After Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) revoked license of NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute, in Seawoods, for violating Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines by providing Stem Cell Therapy (SCT) treatment to patients of autism and cerebral palsy, Dr. Alok Sharma, director of the institute has decided to approach the Ministry of Health for clarification on using the therapy for the treatment of autistic patients.

While talking to FPJ, Dr. Sharma said that he is exploring ways to come out clean and prove that he was doing nothing wrong. “The decision has been taken on the recommendation of the Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC),” said Dr. Sharma.

NMC recommendation

On December 06, 2022, NMC recommended that Stem cell therapy is not recommended as a treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in clinical practice. ln view of the above recommendation, the use of Stem cells in ASD, its promotion and advertisement will be considered as professional misconduct. Further research needs to be conducted and encouraged in terms of well-designed Double-blind RCT's to explore the safety and efficacy of Stem Cell Therapy in ASD.

“I am going to write to the state government and will also write to the Ministry of Health for more clarity on using the stem cell therapy for patients of autism and cerebral palsy,” said Dr. Sharma. He added that these are recommendations, not an order.

He also claimed that there is a list of practices and procedures of the Ministry of health which says Stem cell therapy can be used in Autism.

However, a senior civic official said that the civic health department decided to revoke the license after carrying out a number of inspections on complaints from patients that false promises were made by the NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute in Seawoods for treatment of Autism, and many parents lost lakhs of rupees on treatment, but the result was not as promised. The institute saw patientsfrom many countries and the cost of treatment ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.