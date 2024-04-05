 Navi Mumbai: Slab From A Flat Collapses In Vashi, No Casualty Reported; Investigation Underway
Navi Mumbai: Slab From A Flat Collapses In Vashi, No Casualty Reported; Investigation Underway

Navi Mumbai: Slab From A Flat Collapses In Vashi, No Casualty Reported; Investigation Underway

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

In an incident that raised the head of illegal and dilapidated buildings in Navi Mumbai, a slab of a flat in Sector 29, Vashi collapsed on Friday. The incident occurred in Sudama CHS. No casualty has been reported from the mishap.

According to NMMC City Engineer Sanjay Desai, there was some internal repairs going on in the flat situated on the second floor of the G+6 floor building. “The slab collapsed while labourers were engaged in the repair works. We had done structural audit of the building some months ago and found it to be not dangerous. However, we have vacated the surrounding flats and have initiated further action,” Desai added.

Meanwhile, NMMC commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde also visited the spot and instructed the officials to carry out investigations at the earliest.

