Mumbai: 2 Injured As 4-Wheeler Lift Parking System Collapses In Khar West

A malfunctioning four-wheeler lift parking system collapsed, injuring two individuals at Pawanputra Building on 18th Road, Khar West. The victims, 81-year-old Vaman Karbhari and Chandrakant Gawade, 56 sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

Karbhari, a resident of the building, filed a case against Sunil Enterprises, the company responsible for fixing the lift, under IPC Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) at the Santacruz police station on March 25. Gawade works as a cleaner in the building.

As per the FIR, Pawanputra Building, A Wing, stands at the site of a former chawl on 18th Road in Khar West. Developed by Rustamji Builders some years ago, the building has been under the maintenance of the builder for ten years.

A month prior, the builder installed a four-wheeler lift parking system in the building. Despite objections from residents regarding the placement of the lift, the builder insisted on its installation in a specific location and contracted Sunil Enterprises, an office located in Andheri West.

On March 24, at 1.45 pm, Vaman Karbhari, Chandrakant Gawade, and two others were seated beneath the lift. Following the departure of the other two individuals, the iron-made lift collapsed on Karbhari and Gawade, injuring both.

Karbhari sustained injuries to his head, back, and waist, resulting in blood clots in his head, while Gawade suffered head and back injuries along with a fractured right thigh.

Prompt action by residents led to their transportation to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West via rickshaw, where they received treatment and were declared out of danger. Subsequently, Karbhari filed a case against Sunil Enterprises.

Swapnil Karbhari, Vaman Karbhari's son, expressed residents' opposition to the lift's placement, citing the area's significance as a gathering spot for senior citizens and residential activities. He confirmed that the police had recorded his father's statement regarding the incident.