Indore: Youth Killed In Lift Crash At Godown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth fell to death the first floor of a godown after a material lift crashed under the Lasudia police station area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Chotu Prajapati, a resident of Lalitpur. He was staying on rent in Mangliya. The deceased’s maternal uncle Manoj said that Chotu was working with two other workers at a printing press godown. He was operating the lift and the other two were standing on the ground floor.

All of a sudden, he alerted the other workers to stay away as the lift came down crashing. However, after a few seconds, he lost balance and fell on the lift on his head. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. Chotu was the youngest son of his parents and is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister. The police initiated a probe to know the circumstances under which the mishap took place. A post-mortem was conducted.

Girl's Mysterious Death: Short Autopsy Report Rules Out Sexual Assault

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police received the short autopsy report of the girl who died under mysterious circumstances in Bhanwarkuan police station area on Sunday. Though the report ruled out any sign of sexual assault, some scratches and marks of assault were found on the deceased body.

Earlier, the girl’s family members alleged on Sunday that she was being raped by two to three youths and she was forcibly made to consume poisonous substance. The girl had given a statement to the doctor during treatment that she consumed poisonous substance herself.

The police registered a case against two accused Chandan Awole and Ajay Mankar of Vidhya Nagar for abetment to suicide and arrested them on Sunday. Further probe is underway and police are waiting for the detailed autopsy report.