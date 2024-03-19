 Indore: Thief Decamps With Cash Locker From Two-Wheeler Showroom
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Thief Decamps With Cash Locker From Two-Wheeler Showroom

Indore: Thief Decamps With Cash Locker From Two-Wheeler Showroom

The thief entered the showroom from the backside after breaking a tin shed. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Thief Decamps With Cash Locker From Two-Wheeler Showroom | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A thief decamped with the cash locker from a two-wheeler showroom in Tukoganj late on Saturday. The thief entered the showroom from the backside after breaking a tin shed. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

A suspect was detained on the basis of the footage. According to the police, Sumit, a resident of Premium Park Colony, lodged a complaint that he had locked the showroom on Saturday night and when he returned the next morning, everything was dislocated.

Read Also
MP: Holi Special Trains From Indore, Bhopal To Accommodate Festive Rush; Check Train List & Schedule
article-image

The cash locker and some registration cards of some scooters were missing. When he inspected the premises, he found the tin shed in the backside to be broken. The police registered a case against unidentified accused and began a probe into the case. In another such incident, thieves fled with cash, mobile phone and jewellery from a house in the Aerodrome police station area.

The incident occurred in Kalani Nagar on Friday. According to the police, one Sonali Yadav, lodged a complaint with Aerodrome police stating that unidentified persons had entered her house and stolen gold necklace, gold chain and other valuables kept in the almirah. A mobile phone was also missing from there. The police registered a case against unidentified accused and began a probe into the case. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Model Code of Conduct: RTO Removes Hooters, Political Symbols From Vehicles, Collects ₹ 1L Fine

Model Code of Conduct: RTO Removes Hooters, Political Symbols From Vehicles, Collects ₹ 1L Fine

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ban Imposed On Leave Of Government Servants

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ban Imposed On Leave Of Government Servants

Poor State Of Affairs At MYH: ERCP Machine Idling For 3 Yrs; Patients Forced To Seek Private...

Poor State Of Affairs At MYH: ERCP Machine Idling For 3 Yrs; Patients Forced To Seek Private...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Dog Bites 6 Yr-Old Boy, Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teenager & More

Indore Crime Round-Up: Dog Bites 6 Yr-Old Boy, Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teenager & More

Indore: Cops Raid Club Operating After Time Limit, Find 80 Youth Drinking Liquor

Indore: Cops Raid Club Operating After Time Limit, Find 80 Youth Drinking Liquor