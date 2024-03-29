Navi Mumbai: Waiter Stabbed To Death In Vashi While Trying To Save Himself During Bag Theft By Miscreants

Representative image

A waiter of a hotel in Vashi was killed in the wee hours of Thursday, when he was waiting for the bus to go home. According to the police, Mukesh Kumar alias Montu Yadav, 26, worked as a waiter at a hotel in Sector 11.

On Wednesday night after completing his work, Yadav was waiting outside the bar for bus when some miscreants, who were passing by, tried to steal his bag.

Mukesh Killed In Confrontation, Friend Injured and Hospitalized

In the tussle, the miscreants stabbed Mukesh with a knife, killing him on the spot.

One of Mukesh’s friend, who came to rescue him, received injuries and has been admitted to the hospital, police said. “We are ascertaining the exact cause behind the murder and investigating further,” police added.