Navi Mumbai: Renowned Football Coach Stanley Nair Killed In Vashi Accident, Dumper Driver Arrested

Vashi police have arrested the dumper driver who knocked down renowned football coach and resident of Vashi, Stanley Nair, 69.

Details of case

According to police, Nair, a former state-level player, was knocked down by a dumper in the locality when he set out on Saturday morning for some purchases in Vashi, while he was riding his two-wheeler.

Based on the complaint by the victim's daughter, Vashi police registered an FIR under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and also the Motor Vehicles Act against the dumper driver Gokarn Sahani.

The body of the victim has been since sent for postmortem to a government hospital the official said and added a probe into the incident was underway.