Punjab: Gangster Sukhwinder Rana Who Shot Dead Cop, Killed In Encounter In Hoshiarpur | Twitter | ANI

Chandigarh: Notorious gangster Sukhwinder Rana who had shot dead a Punjab Police constable during a raid on Sunday, was killed in a police encounter in Mukerian area of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on Monday evening.

It may be recalled that Punjab police constable Amritpal Singh, 30, was killed near village Mansoorpur near Hoshiarpur on Sunday during a raid at the house of Rana who had opened fire at the police team when it was about to enter his house. Rana opened fire hitting Amritpal in the chest. Though the cop was rushed to the area civil hospital and later a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rana had managed to flee the spot after killing Amritpal. The raid was following a tip-off that Rana harboured illegal weapons. Police said Rana also faced several cases including a murder, attempt to murder and a dacoity case registered against him and had recently come out on bail.

On hunt for Rana since Sunday after the killing of the constable, the Punjab Police had traced his location to the fields of village Bhangala in the district on Monday following which the police gheraoed the area. While the gunshots were exchanged between the police teams and Rana, the gangster was killed, according to the reports reaching here.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of deceased constable Amritpal, were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Jandaur on Monday.

While several top police officers paid homage to Amritpal Singh, the director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav condoled the death of the constable and said in a post on X that the police would bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read Also Punjab Cop Shot Dead During Raid To Nab Gangster In Hoshiarpur

An official statement also said that the Punjab police would give Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the family of the slain cop, besides a government job to one of his family members.