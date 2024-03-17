Punjab Cop Shot Dead During Raid To Nab Gangster In Hoshiarpur |

Chandigarh: A Punjab police constable was shot dead after a gangster opened fire during the police raid conducted to nab him in Hoshiarpur district area Sunday.

According to information, the constable, Amritpal Singh, 35, was shot dead when a police team came under the attack while conducting a raid in village Mansoorpur of district Hoshiarpur, to nab a gangster suspected of harbouring illegal weapons.

The police said that the incident took place when a crime investigation agency (CIA) team was in the village and had gheraoed the residence of the gangster Sukhwinder Singh.

However, as the team was about to enter the house of the accused, he opened fire fatally hitting Amritpal Singh. Even though he was first rushed to the district civil hospital and later a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Stating that the suspect Sukhwinder managed to flee the spot, police said that efforts were on to nab him. There was no headway in the case till the time of filing this report.