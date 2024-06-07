Navi Mumbai: Seven-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing In Taloja Hutment Area | Representative image

A seven-month-old baby boy went missing on Thursday night in the hutment area of Taloja while his parents were having dinner outside their hutment.

According to the Taloja police, Raveena Ansari, 22, the baby’s mother, said that around 9pm, while she, her husband Istrail Ansari, and his second wife were having dinner on the footpath outside their hutment, someone stole the baby. The baby had been sleeping in a swing tied behind the hutment. Istrail Ansari earns a living by mending punctured tyres.

Senior police inspector Avinash Kaldate said, “The baby is the child of Istrail’s first wife Raveena. During dinner, his second wife joined them. After dinner, when the mother went to check on the baby, she found him missing.”

Kaldate said the area lacks CCTV cameras and those present were too far away to provide clear footage. “The incident occurred at night, making identifying anything clearly in the footage difficult. We believe it would be challenging for an outsider to enter the hutment area unnoticed,” he said.