 Navi Mumbai: Seven-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing In Taloja Hutment Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Seven-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing In Taloja Hutment Area

Navi Mumbai: Seven-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing In Taloja Hutment Area

The kidnapped kids' mother reported that the infant stolen while family dined outside their Hutment, said Taloja Police

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Seven-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing In Taloja Hutment Area | Representative image

A seven-month-old baby boy went missing on Thursday night in the hutment area of Taloja while his parents were having dinner outside their hutment.

According to the Taloja police, Raveena Ansari, 22, the baby’s mother, said that around 9pm, while she, her husband Istrail Ansari, and his second wife were having dinner on the footpath outside their hutment, someone stole the baby. The baby had been sleeping in a swing tied behind the hutment. Istrail Ansari earns a living by mending punctured tyres.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 41-Yr-Old Man Dies After Speeding BEST Bus Knocks Him Down In Vile Parle; Driver...
article-image

Senior police inspector Avinash Kaldate said, “The baby is the child of Istrail’s first wife Raveena. During dinner, his second wife joined them. After dinner, when the mother went to check on the baby, she found him missing.”

Read Also
Mumbai: A Year After Student’s Rape-Murder, Hostels Claim Better Security Measures
article-image

Kaldate said the area lacks CCTV cameras and those present were too far away to provide clear footage. “The incident occurred at night, making identifying anything clearly in the footage difficult. We believe it would be challenging for an outsider to enter the hutment area unnoticed,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Seven-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing In Taloja Hutment Area

Navi Mumbai: Seven-Month-Old Baby Goes Missing In Taloja Hutment Area

Mumbai: World’s First Giant 8.5 Kg Spleen Removed From 37-Year-Old Man’s Abdomen At Mira Road's...

Mumbai: World’s First Giant 8.5 Kg Spleen Removed From 37-Year-Old Man’s Abdomen At Mira Road's...

Thane: Central Railway RPF Reunites Missing Youth With Family After 9 Months

Thane: Central Railway RPF Reunites Missing Youth With Family After 9 Months

Navi Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹7 Lakh After Fraudster Uses His Personal Details For...

Navi Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹7 Lakh After Fraudster Uses His Personal Details For...

Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block Over Central Railway On Sunday; Check Details Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block Over Central Railway On Sunday; Check Details Here