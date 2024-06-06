Mumbai: A Year After Student’s Rape-Murder, Hostels Claim Better Security Measures | FPJ

Mumbai: Exactly a year ago, the government-run Savitridevi Women’s Hostel at Charni Road was witness to a horrific incident. An 18-year-old inmate at the facility was allegedly raped and murdered in the night by a long-time hostel staffer, who later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the city and prompted two investigations by the state government that revealed poor security and safety at government dormitories across Maharashtra. Following the probe, the state announced a slew of measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and hiring of security personnel, including female guards, at hostels.

A year on, the security apparatus has been enhanced considerably at government-run hostels. Around two months ago, the state government finished installing 663 new CCTV cameras at 27 hostels managed by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE). As many as 158 additional security staff have been hired on contractual basis at 44 hostel facilities.

“The situation has improved in the last one year. In addition to security measures, the hostel buildings have also been given a facelift and building compound walls. We are also making efforts to provide better quality food,” said a DHE official.

As reported earlier, even the University of Mumbai, which was facing an acute paucity of security staff, has received 114 personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), a state-run firm, taking the strength of its security force to 319.

The new entrants in the varsity’s security force include 23 female guards, 17 of whom have been posted at the Kalina campus. These personnel have been appointed on an annual contract, with the state footing the bill for their services.

Despite these measures, many female hostel inmates in the city continue to worry about their safety. Rohini Bhadarge, a student at the government-run Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Girls Government Hostel, Chembur, said, “There is no proper compound wall at our hostel. There’s no strict entry and exit register and anyone can trespass. Residents often face harassment at the hands of boys using drugs at the hostel gate. While there’s a female security guard, we also need a male guard to deal with these harassers. On the other hand, the male staff in the mess often misbehaves with the girls. There should be an exclusive female staff inside the premises.”

Meanwhile, the father of the victim who was raped and killed at the Charni Road hostel, said that they are yet to recover from the loss of their daughter. A journalist in Akola, he is planning to file a petition against the state and police’s handling of the case.

“There are many unanswered questions, such as why the police did not call a staffer who accompanied the perpetrator and why there has been no action against the hostel warden who had appointed him,” he said.