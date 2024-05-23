MP Child Rape & Murder: House Of Accused Who Watched Porn & Raped 6-Yr-Old Girl Demolished In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move following the brutal rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl, the Burhanpur administration has commenced the demolition of the house belonging to the accused, Gaurav alias Khushal.

This action comes in response to a significant public outcry and a subsequent memorandum demanding swift justice and the demolition of the illegally constructed building.

ध्यान से देखिए.. इस दरिंदे का नाम गौरव है.. जिसने पोर्न मूवी देखने के बाद 6 साल की मासूम बच्ची को हवस का शिकार बनाया.. फिर उसका मर्डर कर दिया..और सीधा जिम चला गया। फिर कुछ समय सत्संग में मौजूद रहा.. ताकि किसी को शक न हो.. अब मध्य प्रदेश की बुरहानपुर पुलिस ने इस 21… pic.twitter.com/aXUiRITtVB — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) May 21, 2024

The heinous crime, which has sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompted hundreds of residents to stage a silent rally on Wednesday.

The protestors marched through the city, ending their demonstration at the Collectorate, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor. The memorandum highlighted two primary demands: the immediate execution of the accused and the demolition of his house.

Burhanpur municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Srivastava confirmed that the demolition work began early this morning. Srivastava stated, "The building in question was constructed without the necessary permissions and is therefore deemed illegal. The decision to demolish it aligns with the public's demand and legal protocols."

The administration's swift action reflects the community's outrage and desire for justice. As the demolition progresses, residents continue to express their support for the measures taken and their hope for a speedy trial and stringent punishment for the accused.

The case has brought into focus the larger issues of safety and justice for vulnerable sections of society, with many calling for stricter measures to prevent such atrocities in the future.