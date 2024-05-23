 Indore: 2 B-Pharma Student Dies Of Electrocution In Silicon City
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two B-Pharma students were electrocuted to death by a high tension wire in Indore’s Silicon city on Wednesday night. Both the youths are residents of Dewas.

According to Rau police, Divyansh (21) son of Manoj Kanungo and his friend Neeraj (26) son of Manohar Patel died in the incident.

According to the information, both of them were electrocuted from the high tension line. Divyansh is a resident of Kamla Nagar Dewas, while, Neeraj is a resident of Bhatani Dewas. Both of them were preparing for B-Pharma while staying in Indore. The police have started investigation by sending both the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem.

(More details awaited)

