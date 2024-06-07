 Mumbai News: 41-Yr-Old Dies After Speeding Bus Knocks Him Down In Vile Parle; Driver Arrested
The accident took place on Nehru Road and the police arrested the driver, Rahul Kamble, 44.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Mumbai News: 41-Yr-Old Dies After Speeding Bus Knocks Him Down In Vile Parle; Driver Arrested | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man was killed when a BEST bus struck him in Vile Parle (East) on June 5.

According to the police report, on Wednesday at 2pm, the bus was coming from Worli and heading towards Seepz, Andheri (East).

Details On The Accident

Pradam Singh was walking along the road when the bus hit him from behind, causing injuries to both of his legs. The bus driver transported him to Cooper Hospital. On June 7, at noon, doctors declared Singh dead.

Singh was working as a watchman and lived in Vile Parle (East). The police sent his body for post-mortem and informed his relatives

Mumbai News: 41-Yr-Old Dies After Speeding Bus Knocks Him Down In Vile Parle; Driver Arrested

Mumbai News: 41-Yr-Old Dies After Speeding Bus Knocks Him Down In Vile Parle; Driver Arrested

