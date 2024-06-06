Navi Mumbai: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Speedy Car Overturns At Palm Beach Road | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: A fatal accident was reported on Palm Beach road in the wee hours of Thursday under the jurisdiction of NRI Coastal police in which, one died and two others sustained grievous injuries. According to the police, the car was being driven by Karan Ravindra Gharat (23), a Panvel resident while Sushant Narayan Thakur (32), a Nhava resident was seated beside him and Rahul Hanumant Pawar (32) from Ulwe, was seated an the back seat. The incident happened at around 4.30 am on Thursday when all the three friends were headed towards Vashi.

According to the case registered, the car, Honda City, was being driven at such high speed that at a turn, Gharat lost control of the car and the car toppled till around 60 feet before hitting the trees on the divider and finally climbing over the divider. After the control room was alerted by a passer-by, the police team reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital. While Pawar was declared dead on arrival, the other two are battling for survival.

“To verify if it is a case of drunk and drive, we have followed the due procedure and the blood samples have been sent for testing. The relatives of the victims are not aware where they were going. Since Pawar has died, Gharat is unconscious and Thakur is not in a state of giving any statement, we have not got any information on where there were going exactly and for what,” assistant police inspector Sandeep PArkhe from NRI police station said.

The police have booked the Gharat for rash and negligent driving and causing death of one. According to police, Pawar was working with a private firm and both Gharat and Thakur ran business.