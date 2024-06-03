 MP: 2 Killed In A Fatal Road Accident As Car Rams Into Bike In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 2 Killed In A Fatal Road Accident As Car Rams Into Bike In Narmadapuram

MP: 2 Killed In A Fatal Road Accident As Car Rams Into Bike In Narmadapuram

According to information, there were four people in the car during the time of accident, two men and two woman.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died after a speeding car rammed into their bike in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred near Mahua Kheda village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Pipariya police station, on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday.

According to information, there were four people in the car at the time of the accident: two men and two women. The men left the car on the spot of the accident and fled.

The victims are identified as Madan Raghuvanshi and Kallu Thakur, residents of Kallu Khapa village.

Read Also
MP-Rajasthan Road Horror: 13 Baraatis Dead After Tractor-Trolley Overturns; Driver Suspected To Be...
article-image

Talking to ANI, Vijay Sanas, Pipariya police station in charge, said, "A car hit a bike parked on the roadside near Mahua Kheda village, in which two persons sitting on the bike died. A total of four people, including two women, were travelling in the car, and they were going to Bhopal from Pachmarhi. After the accident, the men left the vehicle at the accident site and escaped."

According to the information, the woman sitting in the car sustained minor injuries in the crash. The women told the police that the two men in the car ran away from the spot and were under the influence of alcohol.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, and a case has been registered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 22k Employees Roped In For Vote Counting; 3-Layer Security...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 22k Employees Roped In For Vote Counting; 3-Layer Security...

MP: 2 Killed In A Fatal Road Accident As Car Rams Into Bike In Narmadapuram

MP: 2 Killed In A Fatal Road Accident As Car Rams Into Bike In Narmadapuram

MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Buoyed By Exit Poll Numbers, BJP's Uma Bharti Predicts 450 Seats For NDA

MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Buoyed By Exit Poll Numbers, BJP's Uma Bharti Predicts 450 Seats For NDA

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Strict Security Arrangements Made To Monitor Vote Counting In Notorious...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Strict Security Arrangements Made To Monitor Vote Counting In Notorious...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Calls Exit Polls In 'Stark Contrast To Ground Reality', Alleges...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Calls Exit Polls In 'Stark Contrast To Ground Reality', Alleges...