MP: 2 Killed In A Fatal Road Accident As Car Rams Into Bike In Narmadapuram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died after a speeding car rammed into their bike in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred near Mahua Kheda village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Pipariya police station, on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday.

According to information, there were four people in the car at the time of the accident: two men and two women. The men left the car on the spot of the accident and fled.

The victims are identified as Madan Raghuvanshi and Kallu Thakur, residents of Kallu Khapa village.

Talking to ANI, Vijay Sanas, Pipariya police station in charge, said, "A car hit a bike parked on the roadside near Mahua Kheda village, in which two persons sitting on the bike died. A total of four people, including two women, were travelling in the car, and they were going to Bhopal from Pachmarhi. After the accident, the men left the vehicle at the accident site and escaped."

According to the information, the woman sitting in the car sustained minor injuries in the crash. The women told the police that the two men in the car ran away from the spot and were under the influence of alcohol.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, and a case has been registered.