Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts job-oriented skill training programme for youth

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started Skill Development Programs (SDP) for yout in Navi Mumbai. The civic body will train around 7500 men and women in its jurisdiction in 41 different types of skills.

The vocational training programme will be focused on demand-driven skill development among youths, so that they can get a job soon after completion of the short-term programme.

From customer care executive to foreign language, the civic body will provide a total of 41 different types of skills that can be completed from 5 days to 100 days.

NMMC official speaks

“The purpose of the skill development programme is to make youth capable of getting a job post-completion of the programme,” said an official of the social welfare department of NMMC.

The civic body already has appointed training providers and the course curriculum is based as per the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) guidelines or industry standards.

Youth to be trained in number of new skills

A number of new skills have been added to match the current requirement in the industry.

“Social media executive, manager waste management, mobile phone repair, retail sales, customer care executive, among others, are part of the training programme,” said the official. He added that all the training will be provided free of cost.

There will be a special focus to provide skills among backward classes such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes and Free Nomadic Tribes. “All these skill training are very important for their development and to increase their knowledge,” said the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

