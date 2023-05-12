Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day | Sourced Photo

On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day on May 8, the Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Navi Mumbai of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a public awareness program was organized for the relatives of patients present in the outpatient department of Public Hospital, Vashi.

At the programme, the professor of the institute Dr. Sandhya Khadse and Assistant Professor Dr. Madhavi Ingle interacted with the attendees and informed them about Thalassemia disease. It covered the symptoms of thalassemia major, genetic origin of the disease, patients requiring lifelong blood transfusions, life-long transfusion complications and patients with iron overload.

Cell transfusion ray of hope

Cell transfusion is a ray of hope for relatives of thalassemia patients. Due to the awareness of this treatment method, the rate of complete recovery of patients has increased. Financial assistance is also given to patients for this treatment through voluntary organizations. Detailed information about this was given at this time.

Thalassemia Day care in Vashi hospital

Thalassemia Day Care was established in 2011 at Public Hospital, Vashi by NMMC and more than 80 patients have been registered here till now. Out of these 11 patients have undergone successful bone marrow transplant (Cell Transfusion).

Currently, 64 thalassemia patients who are dependent on blood transfusion are provided services like cardiac scan, bone scan with high iron content through the center of the hospital. 18 of them are pediatric patients and rest are adult patients.