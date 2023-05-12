 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day

At the programme, the professor of the institute Dr. Sandhya Khadse and Assistant Professor Dr. Madhavi Ingle interacted with the attendees and informed them about Thalassemia disease.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day | Sourced Photo

On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day on May 8, the Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Navi Mumbai of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a public awareness program was organized for the relatives of patients present in the outpatient department of Public Hospital, Vashi.

At the programme, the professor of the institute Dr. Sandhya Khadse and Assistant Professor Dr. Madhavi Ingle interacted with the attendees and informed them about Thalassemia disease. It covered the symptoms of thalassemia major, genetic origin of the disease, patients requiring lifelong blood transfusions, life-long transfusion complications and patients with iron overload.

Read Also
NMMC holds meeting of task force regarding routine immunization and Pulse Polio immunization...
article-image

Cell transfusion ray of hope

Cell transfusion is a ray of hope for relatives of thalassemia patients. Due to the awareness of this treatment method, the rate of complete recovery of patients has increased. Financial assistance is also given to patients for this treatment through voluntary organizations. Detailed information about this was given at this time.

Thalassemia Day care in Vashi hospital

Thalassemia Day Care was established in 2011 at Public Hospital, Vashi by NMMC and more than 80 patients have been registered here till now. Out of these 11 patients have undergone successful bone marrow transplant (Cell Transfusion).

Currently, 64 thalassemia patients who are dependent on blood transfusion are provided services like cardiac scan, bone scan with high iron content through the center of the hospital. 18 of them are pediatric patients and rest are adult patients.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC implements Majhi Vasundhara campaign 4.0; holds special cleanliness drive
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day

Mira-Bhayandar Shocker! Dog strangulated to death by 3 men; attack captured on CCTV camera

Mira-Bhayandar Shocker! Dog strangulated to death by 3 men; attack captured on CCTV camera

Navi Mumbai News: Chirle village sarpanch celebrates birthday by getting 64 CCTV cameras installed

Navi Mumbai News: Chirle village sarpanch celebrates birthday by getting 64 CCTV cameras installed

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension...

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension...

The Free Press Journal and Mumbai Press Club unite to combat Cybercrime and empower citizens

The Free Press Journal and Mumbai Press Club unite to combat Cybercrime and empower citizens