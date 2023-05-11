NMMC holds meeting of task force regarding routine immunization and Pulse Polio immunization campaigns

Representative Image |

A special meeting of the Task Force on routine immunization and Pulse Polio immunization campaign was held recently under the chairmanship of additional commissioner Sanjay Kakde of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). IAP President, SMO WHO, ICDS, representatives of CDPO (Urban, Rural, Thane Panvel), Head of NMMC Hospitals and all medical officers were present on this occasion.

The health department of NMMC carries out regular vaccination as well as various vaccination campaigns and a task force is functioning for the effective implementation of these campaigns.

In the meeting, medical officer Dr. Ratnaprabha Chavan informed about the current status of NMMC routine immunization and the planning done by NMMC for pulse polio vaccination campaign.

Dr. Arun Katkar, SMO WHO presented the issues found in routine immunization and surveillance and control in pulse polio vaccination campaign and guidelines issued by the government regarding pulse polio vaccination campaign.

Additional Commissioner Kakde instructed to update the beneficiary list in line with the fact that no child will be deprived of regular vaccination and also to pay special attention to increase the percentage of vaccination and to focus on creating awareness through manpower and social media to make pulse polio vaccination campaign successful.

