Navi Mumbai News: NMMC implements Majhi Vasundhara campaign 4.0; holds special cleanliness drive

Vasundhara Campaign (Representative Image) | FPJ

The Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra has implemented the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan' in Maharashtra. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) secured the first eco-friendly city in the state through last year’s campaign.

In order to maintain it, a number of are being organized by NMMC under the guidance of civic chief Mr Rajesh Narvekar and Nodal Officer of the campaign, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole.

The Maji Vasundhara campaign 4.0 stresses public participation in the activities to be carried out. The civic body received an enthusiastic response from citizens.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC organises bicycle rally under Majhi Vasundhara campaign

Special Cleanliness Drive held

A special cleanliness drive was carried out at Khadi Road in Sector 23, Koparkhairane where Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, Chief Sanitation Officer Rajendra Sonawane, Deputy Chief Sanitation Officer Vinayak Juikar, and other Sanitation Officers, Sanitation Inspectors, and Sub-Sanitation Inspectors were present, Similarly, T.S. Chanakya students and NSS students of SIES College Nerul, participated in large numbers to clean the reservoir area at Jewel of Navi Mumbai, Sector 26, Nerul.