Navi Mumbai: PMC organises bicycle rally under Majhi Vasundhara campaign

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Alibaug, and Runthan Club Panvel on Earth Week jointly organized an environmental rally on April 28 in Panel.

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Earth Week was celebrated from April 22 to April 28 under the 'Majhi Vasundhara' campaign by PMC.

100 children took part in the rally

More than 100 children participated in a bicycle rally which was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde. Department Head of Environment Department Manoj Chavan and others were present.

The bicycle rally started at DAV School, New Panvel and concluded at Sector 8 in New Panvel via Dwarka Corner- Shiva Complex- Sector 10 Park- Adai Lake. There was great enthusiasm among all the participants.

